Lincoln National Weather Service radar expected to be down next few days

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lincoln’s National Weather Service Office said its radar will be down for next few days.

In place of the void, radar data from Chicago, Davenport and Indianapolis offices will be used to fill in the gaps as the potential for severe weather approaches.

The Service Life Extension Program will allow the radar to be operational for the next two decades.

This upgrade will replace the backup generators for the Lincoln radar, which can be useful when severe weather strikes.

“We’re basically trying to get the most value out of the radar that we have installed, and this particular upgrade may not seem all that important, but whenever the power goes out, we want to make sure we have a reliable source of electricity from that generator,” said National Weather Service Lincoln Meteorologist Ed Shimon.

Staff said work is ahead of schedule and the radar is expected to be online again early next week. The next planned upgrade focuses on the portion that controls the radar’s antenna.