Lindsey Stirling bringing holiday show to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lindsey Stirling, a violinist, dancer, and artist, will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or the Toyota Box Office.

Stirling debuted in 2012 with her self-titled album and currently has more than 13 million subscribers and three billion views on YouTube. She became #4 on the Forbes list in 2015, making her the highest-ranked female.

Her headline tours would play to audiences of more than 800,000 people worldwide. Stirling also wrote a book with her sister, The Only Pirate at the Party.

Stirling released her first-ever holiday album in 2017 titled Warmer in the Winter, gaining 40 million spins on Pandora.

When Stirling’s 2020 Christmas tour was canceled because of COVID-19, she funded and directed a virtual live stream concert that received more than 100,000 viewers.