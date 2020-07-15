Liquor Commission orders Crusens to close early this weekend, citing crowd concerns

The popular West Peoria hangout on Farmington Rd. ordered to close by 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

WEST PEORIA – The West Peoria Liquor Commission has order Crusens on Farmington Road to close early for the next three days.

According to an order obtained by WMBD, Crusens must shut down by 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18.

Mayor Jim Dillon, who signed the order, says the decision follows concerns of overcrowding at the popular late night hang-out, specifically referencing issues on July 2. Police and city officials received complaints of people blocking the street, causing issues at nearby businesses, open alcohol and problems with police officers.

“It’s the toughest thing to do as a mayor or liquor commission,” said Dillon over the phone. “You never want to shut down a business, but you want to make sure people and businesses are safe.”

On July 10, the West People Liquor Commission held a hearing about the allegations and found them to be credible, according the document. Monday, Crusens management submitted plans to address those concerns, including preventative measures. But Wednesday, the commission rejected those plans and issued this order, instead.

Crusens, which has three locations in the Peoria area, temporarily closed the Farmington Road location last week after a cook tested positive for COVID-19. Management ordered deep cleanings at all of its locations. However, the mayor confirmed this order is unrelated to the positive case.

Dillon said the establishment can open each day for earlier traffic but must close by 8 p.m. According the order, Crusens will not face any further punishment if no repeat violations occur.

Read a copy of the order below: