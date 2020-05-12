Liquor license holders in Bloomington will be getting refunded

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington liquor license holders, with businesses that have been closed for at least 30 days due to COVId-19 are in line for a pay day from the city.

More than 170 businesses have a liquor license in Bloomington, but only 31 have continued to operate during the Governor’s semi-shutdown.

On Monday the council unanimously approved an ordinance plan stating license holders that have not utilized delivery or curbside pickup will have their license fees prorated and refunded.

Leaders say the city’s liquor fee costs roughly $2,500, and the refund comes out to about $7 – $8 for everyday you’ve been closed. All qualifying businesses will need to contact the city and prove with documentation that you have remained closed since the Governor’s order has been in effect.