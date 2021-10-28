List: 2021 Central Illinois trick-or-treat times, Halloween events

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Central Illinois has plenty of offerings for those in search of trick-or-treating times and events.

Below, Central Illinois folks can find out when their city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween events.

Trick-or-Treat times

Note: This list is incomplete, as not all trick-or-treat times are readily available. Additionally, times are subject to change; what follows were scheduled times as of Oct. 27. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email news@wmbd.com and be sure to include a link.

All trick-or-treat times are Sunday, Oct. 31, unless noted otherwise.

Peoria: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

East Peoria: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bloomington: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Normal: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pekin: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Washington: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mackinaw: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tremont: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

LeRoy: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Peoria County

Northwoods Mall: Halloween Candy Crawl | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Neighborhood House: Trunk or Treat | Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Hy-Vee: Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee Sheridan Road Location | Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Illinois Valley Striders: IVS Trick or Trot 5k Run/Walk | Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

The Pickers Daughter: Trick-Or-Treat at The Pickers Daughter | Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Tazewell County

Potter’s Alley: Halloween Family Glow Bowl | Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Peoria County

Mack’s: Halloween Bar Crawl | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. | Details

Die Laughing Entertainment: Murder Mystery Dinner — “The Halloween Party Murder” | Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Crusens Farmington Road: 23rd Annual Halloween Bash | Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. | Details

The Getaway: Getaway Halloween Party | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Details