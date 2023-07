PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Multiple power outages are currently affecting Central Illinois.

The following locations are currently without power according to the Ameren outage map.

Mossville, Ill. – 147 without power

South Rome, Ill. – 2 without power

166 are without power between Mossville and South Rome.

It is unknown when power will be restored at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED