SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– As the heatwave continues to impact Central Illinois, multiple outdoor events and games are being canceled.

Below is a list of the latest cancellations:

Wednesday events 

  • Elmwood HS Golf canceled 
  • Boys Soccer between Illinois Valley Central  and Limestone called off 
  • Richwoods vs. Notre Dame Boys Golf postponed 
  • Princeville Boys Golf canceled 
  • Washington District 50 softball vs. Dunlap Valley and baseball vs. Germantown Hills canceled
  • Washington District 51 Golf canceled and softball vs. Germantown Hills postponed
  • Washington District 52 JV Baseball canceled 
  • East Peoria Central Junior High Baseball and Softball canceled
  • Morton Junior High all athletics canceled

Thursday events 

  • Illini Bluffs Middle School Softball canceled against Morton Junior High 
  • Richwoods Freshman Football vs. Bloomington postponed 
  • Princeville Co-Ed Golf canceled 
  • Washington 50 Softball canceled at Hollis 
  • Washington District 51 Baseball doubleheader vs. Eureka Middle postponed
  • East Peoria Central Junior High Baseball and Softball games postponed
  • Morton Junior High all athletics canceled
  • El Paso Gridley Middle School baseball canceled
  • Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Varsity Golf canceled
  • El Paso-Gridley football at Macon delayed till 8 p.m. 