SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– As the heatwave continues to impact Central Illinois, multiple outdoor events and games are being canceled.
Below is a list of the latest cancellations:
Wednesday events
- Elmwood HS Golf canceled
- Boys Soccer between Illinois Valley Central and Limestone called off
- Richwoods vs. Notre Dame Boys Golf postponed
- Princeville Boys Golf canceled
- Washington District 50 softball vs. Dunlap Valley and baseball vs. Germantown Hills canceled
- Washington District 51 Golf canceled and softball vs. Germantown Hills postponed
- Washington District 52 JV Baseball canceled
- East Peoria Central Junior High Baseball and Softball canceled
- Morton Junior High all athletics canceled
Thursday events
- Illini Bluffs Middle School Softball canceled against Morton Junior High
- Richwoods Freshman Football vs. Bloomington postponed
- Princeville Co-Ed Golf canceled
- Washington 50 Softball canceled at Hollis
- Washington District 51 Baseball doubleheader vs. Eureka Middle postponed
- East Peoria Central Junior High Baseball and Softball games postponed
- Morton Junior High all athletics canceled
- El Paso Gridley Middle School baseball canceled
- Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Varsity Golf canceled
- El Paso-Gridley football at Macon delayed till 8 p.m.