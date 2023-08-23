SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– As the heatwave continues to impact Central Illinois, multiple outdoor events and games are being canceled.

Below is a list of the latest cancellations:

Wednesday events

Elmwood HS Golf canceled

Boys Soccer between Illinois Valley Central and Limestone called off

Richwoods vs. Notre Dame Boys Golf postponed

Princeville Boys Golf canceled

Washington District 50 softball vs. Dunlap Valley and baseball vs. Germantown Hills canceled

Washington District 51 Golf canceled and softball vs. Germantown Hills postponed

Washington District 52 JV Baseball canceled

East Peoria Central Junior High Baseball and Softball canceled

Morton Junior High all athletics canceled

Thursday events