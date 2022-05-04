PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The final moments of Navin Jones’s life have been revealed.

New bodycam video and 911 audio released from the night the eight-year-old died in his Peoria home have been released. The phone call was made 10 minutes after Navin’s mother found him unresponsive.

Neither the video nor the audio has been released to the public before.

The following audio may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Navin’s parents Stephanie Jones, 35, and Brandon Walker, 40, were arrested the night Navin died. Hours before, his mom, Stephanie, called 911 to report she found Navin unresponsive.

This was after she had not heard from him all day. However, this is not the first thing she said to the 911 dispatcher.

Below is body camera footage from the arrest of Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker:

During the 911 phone call and after giving her address, Stephanie went on to say Navin’s grandmother “threw him out” and he started doing weird things afterward, like drinking his own urine and throwing smeared feces around the house.

However, DCFS records showed the grandmother gave both Navin and his older brother back to their parents while she went away to attend to a family emergency. The report went on to say both parents refused to give the boys back upon her return.

Back on the phone, Stephanie told the dispatcher that Navin’s problems included those with food, and said he would eat only sometimes, and at other times, not at all.

Navin Jones, 8

Not until nearly one minute into the phone call does Stephanie tell the dispatcher that the reason she was calling is that Navin was unconscious and not breathing.



Transcription from the phone call:

Stephanie: Sometimes he doesn’t want to eat at all. Dispatcher: Ok, what did he do today, ma’am? Stephanie: I’m sorry. Dispatcher: What’s happened today? Stephanie: I went upstairs because I hadn’t heard from him, and found him unresponsive on the floor. Dispatcher: Is he breathing? Stephanie: No.

Later during the phone call, the dispatcher instructs Stephanie on how to perform CPR before help eventually arrives at the home on North Gale.

Ultimately, Navin died that same night just before 8 p.m. He weighed about 30 pounds, had sunken eyes and sores and ligatures on his back.

Both parents were accused of abuse and neglect and are now charged with six counts of first-degree murder, to which they have pleaded not guilty.