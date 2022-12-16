CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Dec 16, 2022 / 04:54 PM CST
Updated: Dec 16, 2022 / 04:54 PM CST
To help you finish up your shopping this year, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts you can get a teenager that are available for deep discounts.
An open fireplace can be dangerous and inefficient. To use your fireplace safely, you need a fireplace door.
The best gadgets out there are built to make your life more convenient, and many do a great job at simplifying the tasks that eat up too much of your time.
Characters from the popular 2021 film “Encanto,” which tells the story of a magical Colombian family, are offered in Funko form.
There are plenty of fabric backpacks to choose from, but none of them can ever match up to the stylish looks of a solid leather backpack.
The sunrise alarm clock stays dark while you sleep and turns on gradually when it’s time to wake up. It designed to help you wake up more naturally.
When the days get colder and your utility bills soar, it’s a good idea to have extra heating help on hand.
A tech organizer can prevent unnecessary frustrations like not having the right cable or tangled cables.
The Nintendo Switch has been around for a few years, and fortunately, that means there is a robust assortment of first- and third-party accessories available.
An exclusive Funko Pop means there are limited ways to get the figure. It is released exclusively through a specific store or during a special event.
A key organizer can hold several keys together, helping you keep all them in one place.
There are several features to consider when buying new winter gloves. You will need a pair of waterproof gloves that will keep your fingers warm.
Unique Star Wars gifts include memorabilia, collectibles galore, luggage, cookware and handmade artwork.
When your teen starts driving, they’re taking on new responsibilities and there’s a ton you want them to be prepared for when they get their first car.
Hockey fans are passionate about the game and aren’t shy about showing their love for their favorite team.
Between navigating adult life and forking out cash on supplies, one thing’s for sure; the art student in your life will be happy to receive a thoughtful gift.
If you are looking for something to show your love and affection to your grandma, a personalized gift is an excellent option.
If you’re looking for something extra special for your husband, consider a custom or personalized gift.
Casual and competitive runners alike appreciate gifts such as running gear, fitness equipment, activewear or devices.
For a lot of people, timing isn’t all that important: A gift is a gift, and the right gift can make all the difference, even if it’s a little late.
It’s the thought that counts, not the dollar amount. Under $50 is a good target because it gives you enough room to purchase a useful, quality item.
Choosing the right water heater for your home can seem intimidating, but there are simple steps you can follow to make sure you choose the right one.
The Octonauts are the perfect animated adventure buddies for kids who love to learn about ocean animals.
The best way to prevent damage to your laptop screen, whether in your backpack or on your desk, is to apply a plastic screen protector.
There are few spaces in your home that won’t look better with a little extra decoration. Your fireplace is not one of them.
There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder or craftsperson.
A gift can mean the world to someone going off to college. What should you get your favorite college student?
The best cooking gifts are the ones that not only look great but offer practical and helpful assistance when cooking meals or preparing for dinner parties.
For anyone who’s into vinyl records, a gift that will amp up their listening experience can be the best thing to receive.
Kids’ fitness trackers can help encourage kids to be more active or let parents get an idea of how active their children are throughout the day.
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Fire HD 8 and how they compare to previous models.
Video games long ago expanded beyond their arcade roots and today include a number of immersive, active options.
There is a broad range of Nintendo Switch fitness games, including low-impact dancing games as well as intense, heart-pumping boxing and sports games.
If you have Ghibli lovers in your life, pull at their heart strings with art, figurines, plushies and more from their favorite films.
Draw organizers have dedicated slots that can fit cutlery and other items you need to organize.
A space heater is an excellent solution if your home doesn’t have a central heater or you simply don’t wish to spend money heating rooms you’re not using.
If you have a fireplace screen in front of your fireplace, you never have to worry about a log rolling free or shards of burning wood flying into the room.
Wondering if your at-home COVID test is reliable is nothing new. Over 11,000 tests have been affected. Here’s what you need to know.
If you didn’t get all the items you wanted on Black Friday, you didn’t miss out. You can still save on name-brand products right up until Christmas.
From classic to contemporary, menorahs come in different shapes, sizes and designs and can be enjoyed for years as you mark the annual celebration.
If your child loves the animated world of “Toy Story” or the newer “Lightyear” origin-story film, introducing these characters to their play is great.
If you’ve ever felt like the audio coming from your car stereo or home theater doesn’t sound right, or that the bass is lacking, you need a subwoofer box.
The best time to get your home ready for winter is before the really cold days are upon us.
This list offers some of the best noise-canceling headphones to make your next trip as pleasant as possible.
Amazon promises that with the Omni Series 4K smart TV, you have access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, live TV without cable and other features.
Smart TVs can give you access to thousands of streaming apps where you can stream music and watch the latest TV shows and movies in high-definition.
Selecting the right gift for an Animal Crossing fan is even easier if you know their favorite characters or the types of products they prefer.
In addition to cars, you can purchase tracks to race Hot Wheels. Check out the best Hot Wheels track under $50.
Pokemon as a game series has evolved over time, with mainline games improving or just changing drastically and countless spinoff titles.
Ceiling heaters offer a chance to evenly heat an area while saving space on the ground. They come in a variety of sizes and power levels.