Little Caesars giving free pizzas to Peoria students who’ve excelled in the virtual classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Together, Sterling Plaza’s Little Caesars and the Peoria Park District’s ELITE Program delivered 60 pizzas to deserving students Wednesday.

The partnership aims to celebrate and acknowledge students efforts in the virtual classroom.

“They’re going to get delivery today, tomorrow, and even some next week of pizza as a way of saying thanks for their efforts,” said Carl Cannon, Founder of the ELITE Youth Program. “It’s a touch and a touch is a continuation of a relationship. So we represent the schools, the teachers, and we know a lot of the kids. [We’ll be] hitting the doorbell, backing up six feet, and just waving. Saying we love you, we care about you, do you have a need? This is a real opportunity to show a token of our appreciation.”

The local franchise in total is divvying up 4,300 pizzas to area hospitals, first responders, and nursing homes, across Bloomington, Pekin, and Peoria.

Three-thousand have already been handed out. The rest will be completed by June 7.

