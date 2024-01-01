NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the first babies of 2024 was born in Carle BroMenn in Normal on Monday.

According to Mother and Father Amanda and Mark Banik, Adeline Banik was born at 10:14 a.m. Monday morning. They said she was 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.

“It was definitely a surprise,” Amanda said. “She was supposed to come tomorrow, actually, but we had a bit of an early arrival.”

Adeline is the latest addition to the Banik family, she has an older brother she will get to meet on Tuesday. Mark said that he and Amanda are both Illinois State University Alumni and that Adeline is a little Red Bird Baby.

Mark also said he is thankful to everyone at Carle BroMenn who helped and were excited about a gift basket they received with many goodies that will help them with Adeline’s first couple of months.