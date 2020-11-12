LITTLE TO NO BUSINESS: Rhythm Kitchen pleads for community support

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria restaurant is pleading for community support.

Rhythm Kitchen is seeing a bit of backlash since Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker again banned indoor dining. Julie Maag, the owner of Rhythm Kitchen, said on Facebook Tuesday she only had three take-out orders the entire day.

Maag claims some customers are angry that she decided to follow the governor’s new indoor dining policy, despite other local restaurants not complying.

“I often hear from people, when they find out I own this restaurant, ‘I love that place, I haven’t been in there for so long,’ or ‘That’s one of my favorite places in Peoria. It’s been years since I’ve been there,’ so I wanted to get the word out that if you love us, we need you now. Every order that we get matters,” Maag said.

Despite a decline in business, Maag said she is thankful for her regulars, but needs more support to make sure she can keep her staff employed, especially during the holiday season.