PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) - Illinois State Police are on scene of a rollover on the eastbound lane of I-74 Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The crash happened under the N. Koener Rd. overpass. Traffic in the eastbound lane has been diverted at the Kickapoo exit to U.S. 150.

AMT as well as police were on scene.

An Illinois State Police officer on scene said a person was taken to a local hospital. We're still working to learn about the person's injuries.