HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in Hudson totaled a longtime lakeside bar Monday.

The Green Gables Bar & Grill caught fire Monday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. Firefighters said the building is a total loss.

Firefighters have been on the scene since a little after 3 p.m., including Hudson, Lexington, the Town of Normal, and El Paso.

Windy conditions fueled the flames, making containing the fire difficult for crews.

The Green Gables has been here in Hudson for many decades, and locals remembered the bar for its burgers and good times.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Below is footage from the fire just before 5 p.m.: