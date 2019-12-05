Roommate arrested in connection to 75-year-old woman’s death

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Police charged a man Wednesday night in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim, Sandra Jackson, died Tuesday afternoon at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said crews were called to NE Monroe between Bryan and Hancock Streets around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they found paramedics and fire crews with Jackson. She was not conscious and was rushed to the hospital.

Four hours later someone from the hospital called the police saying there were signs of elder abuse. Dotson says officers spoke with Jackson’s roommate, 41-year-old Dimitri Rogatchev, and arrested him on Aggravated Domestic Battery. Later that afternoon police were told Jackson died.

Officers then charged Rogatchev with first-degree murder.

An autopsy Wednesday showed Jackson died from severe hemorrhages in her brain, due to blunt force trauma.

The homicide marks Peoria’s 23rd homicide of the year; the largest number for Peoria in decades.

This story will be updated.