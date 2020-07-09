LIVE: ISU President Larry Dietz and others present an update on Redbirds Return plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria gas prices fell one cent per gallon in the past week, and are expected to stay that way according to a survey from GasBuddy released Monday.

The survey showed the average gas price in Peoria is around $2.41 per gallon. The cheapest gas price in the city is priced around $2.29 per gallon while the most expensive gas price is $2.59 per gallon, a price difference of 30 cents.