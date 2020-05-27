Live music returns to Crusens after hiatus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local pub is wasting no time bringing live music back to the establishment.

As Crusens reopens Friday for outdoor dining, all three locations, War Memorial, Farmington Road, and Rt. 29 will have live acoustic music this weekend.

Music will be played by Joe Stamm Band, Phanie Rae and Two Step: A Dave & Tim Tribute.

Wayne Klein, manager of Crusens, said he’s excited to be able to offer live music again to customers.

“We’re super excited to be back in action, it’s going to be a learning curve for all of us being that we’re only going to be outdoors,” Klein said. “But hopefully the customers are patient with our staff because it’s going to be new to us. Also, it’s kind of like we’re opening up a new location and we’ve been in business since 1985.”

Klein said they’ll be offering live music from about 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. He said Crusens is committed to implementing social distancing to ensure all of its customers are safe.