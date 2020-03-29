State health officials report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases including McLean County

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with elected and health officials, give a daily update on the coronavirus situation in Illinois, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Officials announces 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 4,596.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 65 people statewide have died from the virus. The ages in the cases range from younger than one to 99 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker said his focus right now is providing more testing. Currently, Pritzker said they are issuing about 4,000 tests per day, but his goal is to pump out 10,000 tests per day within the next 10 days.

“Today we are now averaging around 4,000 tests per day. In total, we have now run nearly 28,000 tests here in Illinois with 30 hospital and clinical laboratories up and running. Within the next 10 days, we believe that we will be up to 10,000 tests per day. Again we are at 4,000 today.” Gov. JB Pritzker

Pritzker said scientists and experts recommend 10,000 tests per day because it will better gauge the spread of the virus statewide.

As of Sunday, new cases in our area include two in Mclean County and one in Woodford County. In McLean County, it was a male in his 70s and a female in her 30s. McLean County health officials said they are both self-isolating at home.

McLean County now has a total of 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases.