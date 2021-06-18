Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE : Severe Weather Alert Day
Live
Juneteenth celebration honors abolitionists from Tazewell County
Video
Crime Victims Fund supporting survivors of abuse needs more funding
Video
Durbin and Bustos visit Peoria to highlight local impact of American Rescue Plan
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for June 18, 2021: Eureka Takes Second at State Track, U-High Third at State Baseball
Video
Top Stories
State Track Recap for June 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Prep Baseball Recap for June 17, 2021: Washington Takes Fourth at State, U-High Plays Friday
Video
Eureka No Small Player in Class 2A Boys State Track Championships
Video
Illini Bluffs Wins State Softball Title in Dramatic Fashion
Video
Pitchers With Big Performances to Get Area Teams to State Finals
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE : Severe Weather Alert Day
Local News
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 10:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 10:32 PM CDT
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is providing live updates now.
Latest Local News
WATCH LIVE : Severe Weather Alert Day
Live
Juneteenth celebration honors abolitionists from Tazewell County
Video
Crime Victims Fund supporting survivors of abuse needs more funding
Video
More Local News