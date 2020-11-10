LIVE OUTAGE COVERAGE: Outages reported across central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE 5:26 P.M.) Tuesday’s storm caused several power outages across the region.
Ameren Illinois is reporting outages in the following areas:
Knox County: 1,074 customers out
Peoria County: 814 customers out
Tazewell: 763 residents out
Fulton County: 643 customers out
Woodford: 470 customers out
Stark County: 29 customers out
McLean County: 7 customers out
Putnam County: 5 customers out
Livingston County: 0 customers out
The live map can be found here.
These numbers will be updated as the storm moves through the area.