LIVE: Peoria City/County Health Department briefing to give COVID-19 update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department are holding a briefing to give an update on COVID-19 in the area.

Mayor Jim Ardis said the city is way too close to being in a position where the city would have to go back.

He said the city will be doing some spot checks moving forward, though he said the city does not have the capacity to do that. He is urging parents to listen closely to medical experts and to spread that message to children.

Ardis said the business community cannot handle moving back to enforcing guidelines from a previous phase of the reopening plan.

Tri-County data indicated there are 736 total cases in Peoria County with 29 deaths while Tazewell County has 197 total cases with eight deaths. Woodford County has 58 cases overall but had another death occur due to COVID-19. The victim was a man in his 50s, bringing the total deaths in the county to three.

Dr. Praveen Sudhindra from UnityPoint Health said the number of patients in the hospital has risen recently. He said the hospital is using convalescent plasma to treat patients.

Dr. Terry Ho, a pediatrician at OSF Healthcare, reminded people about the three Ws — wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask. Ho said parents can help children become more comfortable with wearing masks. He noted that it will be a challenge to get kids to wear masks, especially all day at schools, but he emphasized that parents must set the example for them to follow.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

