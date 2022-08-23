PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, State Rep. Jehan-Gordon Booth (D-Peoria) secured a $4 million capital investment to create a “Top Golf-like” experience at the Peoria Park District Golf Learning Center & Academy..

The $4 million grant will be used to improve the visitor experience at the Center, including new golf simulator technology, upgrades to the driving range, and the addition of a 9-hole “pitch-n-putt” experience.

The Park District expects the funds for modernized and improved facilities to offer new experiences for players at all levels, and to draw both visitors and residents to the Center.