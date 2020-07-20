Peoria police press conference to address weekend violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department (PPD) will be speaking after multiple shootings this weekend, including a shooting on the riverfront that injured 13 people.

Chief of Police Police Department Loren Marion condemned the riverfront shooting and said the violence will not be tolerated. Marion noted that the department is creating strategies to handle future incidents.

Marion also said the department will put out additional resources to help prevent the issue. He said there will be an additional cost that comes with those resources, but could not confirm the exact amount.

Mayor Jim Ardis said the event was “dangerous on many levels” and called it “completely irresponsible”.

“This activity would not be allowed in any other part of our community and it won’t continue there” Ardis said. “I will continue to ask for the community to help us demand accountability for these actions. This should not all fall on the laps of our police department.”

Peoria County State’s Attorney Judi Hoos said the city includes people from different walks of life, but that those differences don’t matter regarding this incident.

“Despite all those differences, we are united on one thing, and that is that this is unacceptable, and we will prosecute those responsible for this and we will hold them accountable,” Hoos said.



First District Councilmember Denise Moore said the entirety of the district is affected by the event and the city must unite in trying to help prevent this incident from occurring.

“If we don’t come together as one community, we will fall as one community,” Moore said. “

Andre Allen, the Chair of the Advisory Committee on Police-Community Relations, echoed Moore’s sentiment. Allen said he has lost friends to gun violence and incarceration due to events like the riverfront shooting. Since he grew up in Peoria and is raising a family here, he said the violence touched him personally.

“I really want us to do better, Peoria,” Allen said. “I really think that we will. I think that a lot of us are waking up and realizing we don’t like what we are seeing in the mirror right now in our community, and it’s time for us to make a change.”

Marion said one way the community can help prevent future incidents is to not attend them in the first place.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected