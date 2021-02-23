WATCH: Peoria Public Schools receive grant for more than $850,000 from R3 program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools were the recipient of a grant funded through the states R3 program on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

In April 2019, Governor Pritzker signed into law legislation that legalized the purchase and use of cannabis for adults age 21 and older. Built into cannabis legalization is a program called Restore, Reinvest, Renew—or R3.

The Peoria Public Schools R3 grant, which amounts to $858,669, seeks to serve a minimum of 200 clients (adults and students) in meeting basic needs, providing legal support, economic development opportunities, re-entry skills, violence prevention, and youth development to students in the district, according to a press release.

The R3 program provides 25% of cannabis revenues for grants to support communities impacted by the horrors of violence, bolstered by concentrated disinvestment, identified by their rates of gun injuries, child poverty, unemployment, and incarceration rates.

The intention is to serve students who have experienced legal trouble and to serve students before their behaviors get them connected to the law.