Pritzker discusses 2020 Census at Illinois State University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- In Hawaiian, “maka maka” means “friend”. At Maui Jim, it symbolizes a 3 mile fun run and 1.5 mile walk to benefit the Peoria Friendship House.

The 17th annual Maui Jim Maka Maka Fun Run and Walk will take place virtually through the month of September. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Peoria Friendship House, which has been providing services in the near Northside of Peoria for over 60 years.