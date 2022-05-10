PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was at the Peoria Civic Center on Tuesday to sign a Co-Responder Pilot Program bill.

The program was spearheaded by State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D), who was joined by the governor. Formally known as House Bill 4736, the program partners with the Peoria Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to create a unit focusing on behavioral health.

The goal is to coordinate social services with violence survivors. In the bill, $30 million is dedicated to providing financial aid to those who need to relocate after witnessing and reporting a violent crime.