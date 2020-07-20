Pritzker discusses local jobs by SYEP

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will join local elected officials at Manual Academy to discuss local jobs supported by the Summer Youth Employment Program.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

