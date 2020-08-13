Pritzker joins local leaders, announces first round of BIG grants

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker joins local leaders in Bloomington to discuss more details on the $46 million in the first wave of payments for small businesses through the Business Interruption Grants (BIG).
