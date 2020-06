BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) —

1:22 a.m. — Law enforcement confirms break-in at Rent-A-Center in Bloomington on Brown Street. No confirmation if this was done by the rioters at Eastland Mall.

12:00 p.m.– Heavy police presence at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Police said there are rioters at the mall. No confirmation if the stores were looted.

WMBD crews are at the scene. We will keep this site updated as information becomes available.