LIVE UPDATES: Multiple break-ins, robberies, shootings, fires in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to multiple scenes throughout late Sunday and early Monday.

Police believe all incidents are connected.

6:42 a.m. – Between 10:00 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 a.m. Monday Peoria Fire Fighters responded to more than 10 vehicle fires and several dumpster fires, according to the Peoria Fire Department. Officials said they wanted to make it clear that it does not account for the multiple residential and building fires they also responded to.

Throughout the night, fire and paramedics responded to medical calls, a vehicle extrication, several house fires, two shootings and other traumatic injuries. Officials said they also had to assist AMT with transporting critical patients to the emergency room on several calls. Medical attention was so severe, that the fire crews had to administer life-saving drugs and fluid therapy to keep the patients stable. The fires that occurred throughout the night and early mornings are suspected to be arson.

5:23 a.m. – Walmart employees are cleaning up broken glass from the destruction that took place around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. A Walmart employee told WMBD they will not open at 7:00 a.m. It is not confirmed if or when they will open, or if any items were stolen.

5:13 a.m. – Peoria Police released a statement confirming an officer and another person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. According to police, at around 2:30 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the area of Spring and Jefferson for reports of an accident involving a police car. The accident involved a car and a Peoria Police SUV. Witnesses told police the car was traveling east bound on Spring when it collided with the SUV heading south on Jefferson. The civilian had life-threatening injuries and the police officer had serious injuries.

4:32 a.m. – Police are still zigzagging throughout Peoria for multiple reports of break-ins, fires and shootings. The Illinois State Police said there were 150 cars in a line at one point driving recklessly throughout the city. The streets are still dangerous, so drivers commuting to work should take caution because of reckless drivers.

3:30 a.m. — Police are on scene at Beauty Empire on Western Avenue. The glass was busted, and the owner confirmed the store was looted. He told WMBD the gate behind the window was meant to secure the store. He said it looks like people broke through the gate. Hair products were on the floor inside the store and mannequins were knocked over. The owner said this is devastating.

2:50 a.m. — A group of people looted Kelley’s Beauty Supply on University. Peoria Police are on scene at the Walmart on University for reports of a break-in. The windows are busted. Clothes and a TV was found outside of Walmart.







2:25 a.m. — Peoria Police are on scene at Target for reports of vandalism. Windows are busted out and the place was looted.

2:15 a.m. — Peoria Fire and Rescue are on scene at Peoria Motors on Forrest Hill and Prospect for “guaranteed arson.” Two cars were set on fire.

2:02 a.m. — Peoria Police are investigating a break-in at the Verizon Store on Sheridan and West Lake.

2:00 a.m. – Peoria Police have blockade at Sheridan and Columbia Terrace for reports of shots fired. No word if there is a victim (s).

1:30 a.m. — Police have blocked off Sheridan and Russel Street for a possible shooting incident, witness reports. It appears someone is injured. No official word as to what happened.

1:15 a.m. — A large Crowd gathered at Sheridan and McClure in Peoria. Peoria Police and Illinois State Police on scene. Police were able to clear the area.

1:00 a.m. – Peoria Firefighters work to put out a fire at West Loucks and Sheridan. Peoria Police said a large group tried to set the Tire King on fire. The fire department confirmed no one was injured in the process. The estimated damage is $10,000.

Check back for updates. Multiple WMBD crews are moving throughout the city to the various incidents.