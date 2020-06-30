Washington man charged after body found in an apartment

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man has been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found in an apartment Monday.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy said police were dispatched Monday to a complaint of an open door at an apartment on Holland Street about 12:30 p.m. where they found a man dead. McCoy said police spoke with local residents near the scene of the crime and learned that the suspect walked about two miles away from the scene. Police found the suspect covered in blood and took him to the station for questioning.

McCoy identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jordan J. Hyde of Washington. He also revealed the cause of death to be stab wounds. McCoy said Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley is still conducting the autopsy and that the identity of the victim is expected to be released later today.

McCoy said Hyde and the victim were roommates. No official motive for the murder has been released.

McCoy said Hyde was charged with first-degree murder and sent to the Tazewell County Jail. He said Hyde is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

