PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women against violence are taking a stand and trying to better their community.

A press conference held Friday at the Riverplex-Jon Buckley Memorial detailed the gun buyback event they have planned.

The buyback will take place Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be conducted by the Peoria Police Department.

The sponsors of this event will give out gift cards to those who turn in functional handguns, rifles, or, long guns with no questions asked and no ID required.

The locations include:

The Peoria Nazarene Church at 5504 N. University Street

The Carver Community Center at 710 W Percy Baker Jr Avenue

Higher Dimensions Church at 2610 W Nebraska Avenue

New Beginnings Church at 1917 N. Wisconsin Avenue

Following the buyback, a survivor’s march will take place at 3 p.m. and begin at the Taft Homes before ending at the Jon Buckley Memorial.