Living Local Podcast: Local woman discusses her journey as a surrogate

Rockie’s wife Kendall Zeigler joins the show this week to talk about serving as a surrogate for another local couple. She gave birth to twins just two weeks ago and takes us through her journey the last nine-plus months. Shaun, Rockie, and Morgan also discuss Christmas shopping and a local county board member who missed the filing deadline. A new segment debuts this week where the gang talks about ways they have recently lived local. Stream the show below or subscribe on Apple Podcasts.