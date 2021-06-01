Livingston County Boys & Girls Clubs hosting drive-thru Pfzer clinics

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two new COVID-19 clinics are coming to Livingston County.

The Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County partnered with the Livingston County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health to host drive-thru Pfizer clinics.

There will be two clinics available:

Pontiac drive-thru clinic – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 (1303 E Indiana Ave)

Fairbury drive-thru clinic – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 (708 N 1st St)

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

More information can be found on their website, https://boysandgirlscluboflivingstoncounty.org/.