Livingston County Jail inmate charged in murder-for-hire plot

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Charges have been filed against a Livingston County Jail inmate who authorities say solicited a murder for hire plot.

Sean Sullivan, 29, of Odell, was charged with the Class X felony with a mandatory penalty range of 15-30 years in prison. Sullivan was already in jail n lieu of a $250,000 bond on a separate felony case involving a charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault/Victim less than 13 years of age.

Sullivan remains in the custody of the Livingston County Jail and would need to post a total of $500,000 as bond. Sullivan is presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty in court, according to a press release.

Sheriff Tony Childress said all parties involved in this case have been notified and there is no danger to the public at this time. Due to the nature of the case, the intended victims’ names will not be released.