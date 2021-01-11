Livingston County Sheriff identifies victim in Streator shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress released more information about the shooting that occurred around 2 p.m. in south Streator Friday.

Childress said multiple patrol and detective units responded to the scene near 14th St. and Park.

Childress also said 26-year-old Rene Dominic Lipumano Ramos has died in the shooting.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further danger to the public. The Illinois State Police, The Livingston County Coroner’s Office, and the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office will be assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Livingston County Sheriffs’ office at 815-844-2774.