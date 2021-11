ODELL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened at the Fast Stop Gas Station in Odell on Saturday just after 9:30 that night.

Police say the suspect showed a small firearm during the incident and left the area by foot.

You can contact Detective Krewer at 815-844-2774 and bkrewer@livingstoncountyil.gov.