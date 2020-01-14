Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘secret shopper’ scam

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. — The Livingston County Sheriff is warning people not to fall for a scam that claims to give you a job as a “secret shopper.”

According to release from Sheriff Tony Childress, people are receiving checks in the mail and an offer to become a secret shopper. After victims deposit the check into their bank account, they’re instructed to go to a store and use an in-store money transfer service or buy reloadable gift cards.

Days or weeks later, the bank will determine the deposited check to be fake, putting victims on the hook for the money they’ve already spent.

Due to the scam, Sheriff Childress is warning people to never deposit a check from a stranger and then wire or send money. You can sign up for free scam alerts from the FTC here.