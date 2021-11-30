Livingston County Veteran will be able to return to his house after a stair lift is installed at his home

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Veteran Larry Corey will be able to return to his home in Fairbury on Wednesday, after being in the hospital for about six weeks.

It’s all because his home has received a stair lift, thanks in part to the Central Illinois Housing Network, and his local community.

“We have been working with various entities in Fairbury, and around the county,” said Starr Gobtop, Secretary-Treasurer of the Nonprofit Central Illinois Housing Network.

Gobtop said she was contacted by a social worker with the hospital Corey is staying at, about finding resources to get him home.

“So I started calling all the veterans organizations, his church was involved, so we were able to get the VFW, the American Legion, his church, and several other organizations came together and said ‘let’s help,'” said Gobtop.

She gave a big thanks to Lifts of Illinois, who helped them at a reasonable price.

“They came back and said, we have this unit that we can give you for a really really good deal, so we said ‘we’ll take that one,’ because that was gonna be easier to get funds for, and is gonna work very very well for the veteran coming home,” said Gobtop.

Corey’s wife Connie is grateful to the community for the support.

“Thankful for what has happened… cause if we didn’t have it, he wouldn’t make it in,” said Connie Corey.

Gobtop said many veterans in Central Illinois have similar needs, and they try to help as many as they can.

“We’re trying to help these veterans have safe, accessible, and affordable housing, so that they can stay there, and live in the houses they want to live in,” said Gobtop.