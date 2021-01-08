Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigating scene in Streator

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation has been confirmed in Streator, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

The scene is in the 1400 block of South Park St. where neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots around 2 p.m.

As a WMBD crew arrived at the scene at about 5 p.m., a Life Flight helicopter was leaving the area.

Police are still canvasing the area.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News