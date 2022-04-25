URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourty Five Illinois 4-H members received $1,000 grants from the State 4-H Foundation.

According to a press release from the 4-H state office, the scholarships were awarded at the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held on April 9.

Central Illinois award recipients were present in seven out of the nine categories.

Central Illinois Winners included:

Animal sciences

Jacqueline Schertz, Woodford County

Civic engagement and global living

Carina Engst, McLean County

Creative & performing arts & communications

Jorgi Dupureur, Tazewell County

Leadership

Katelyn Engel, Knox County

Skye Schumaker, McLean County

Healthy living & nutrition

Reagan Parks, McLean County

Emma Salverson, Peoria County

Personal growth

Hannah Johnson, Fulton County

Stem and robotics

Dhruv Rebba, McLean County

Lauren Haas, Tazewell County

“My wife Janette and I give to the Illinois 4-H Foundation in honor of my parents and maternal grandparents,” said donor Kevin Rhoades, a Fayette County 4-H alum. “I saw what a difference 4-H made for all my extended family members growing up and what it meant to my mother, Mary Ann, who was a leader for so many years. We felt it was important to help provide resources for 4-H to continue to help bring those life skills and values to young people and future leaders from throughout Illinois.”

More information on the 4-H Foundation is available on its Website.