URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourty Five Illinois 4-H members received $1,000 grants from the State 4-H Foundation.
According to a press release from the 4-H state office, the scholarships were awarded at the Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held on April 9.
Central Illinois award recipients were present in seven out of the nine categories.
Central Illinois Winners included:
Animal sciences
- Jacqueline Schertz, Woodford County
Civic engagement and global living
- Carina Engst, McLean County
Creative & performing arts & communications
- Jorgi Dupureur, Tazewell County
Leadership
- Katelyn Engel, Knox County
- Skye Schumaker, McLean County
Healthy living & nutrition
- Reagan Parks, McLean County
- Emma Salverson, Peoria County
Personal growth
- Hannah Johnson, Fulton County
Stem and robotics
- Dhruv Rebba, McLean County
- Lauren Haas, Tazewell County
“My wife Janette and I give to the Illinois 4-H Foundation in honor of my parents and maternal grandparents,” said donor Kevin Rhoades, a Fayette County 4-H alum. “I saw what a difference 4-H made for all my extended family members growing up and what it meant to my mother, Mary Ann, who was a leader for so many years. We felt it was important to help provide resources for 4-H to continue to help bring those life skills and values to young people and future leaders from throughout Illinois.”
