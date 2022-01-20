Local 8-year-old challenging community to continue flower-giving tradition

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A local 8-year old known by some as “Flower Boy” is calling on the community to carry on a tradition in Washington that’s all about being kind.

Just before turning 2-years-old, local student Ray Guth was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune condition OMS (Opsoclonus-myoclonus-ataxia syndrome).

“Around one in 10 million kids get diagnosed with it. It’s very hard to find, typically,” said Katie Guth, Ray’s mother.

Inspired by another kindness challenge, on Fridays over the last year, Ray has handed out flowers at the Washington Aldi following chemo treatment. Ray said it leaves a smile on shoppers’ faces.

“They seem really happy,” Ray said.

Staff at the Aldi in Washington said they also look forward to Ray’s visits.

“He’s an inspiration. I mean for a child that goes through chemo every Friday and hands out flowers, I mean what can you do,” said Angela Blackford, Aldi store manager.

Ray recently had surgery to replace his mediport, so he won’t be able to pass out flowers this week. Now, he’s challenging the community to make sure the tradition doesn’t stop.

“My mom said I can’t really go to Aldi and hand out flowers. So some other people are doing it for me,” Ray said.

For Saturday, Aldi has ordered flowers which shoppers will be encouraged to purchase and give to others in Ray’s honor.

“It’s basically him buying it for you in some ways, and it’s a great cause. It makes everybody happy,” Blackford said.

If you can’t get your hands on a flower, Ray’s mother Katie said spread kindness in any way that you can.

“Whether you go to Aldi and hand out flowers or you pay for somebody’s meal,” Katie said. “Be kind to everyone. you never know when it’s going to come back to you, or you’re going to need it.”

Ray said he looks forward to being able to continue handing out flowers, once he’s able to.