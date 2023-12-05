PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 9-year-old Ellie got a chance to be a Chuck E. Cheese employee today, which is her dream job.

She recently received treatment at OSF Children’s Hospital for spina bifida. Following surgery, she now has the chance to participate in what she loves – like Chuck E. Cheese.

Ellie got an opportunity to be an honorary employee at Chuck E. Cheese in Peoria on Tuesday. The inspiration for it being her dream job came from her grandmother working there.

There wasn’t much work being done, but her family and friends received complimentary gameplay and refreshments.

“I just really wanted to work here, and I never have. It’s definitely where a kid can be a kid,” she said.

She said her favorite part of Chuck E. Cheese is the games and the sausage pizza.