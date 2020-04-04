Local activist Chama St. Louis announces bid for mayor of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community organizer and local activist, Chama St. Louis formally announced her candidacy for mayor Saturday.

St. Louis did a Facebook streaming on her Facebook page to announce her candidacy. The central focus of her campaign is fighting poverty.

A statement from St. Louis reads,

“Taking action to invest in our most disadvantaged neighborhoods does not mean our neighborhoods that are well-off will be neglected. This is not a question of rich neighborhoods versus poor neighborhoods; it is a question of Peoria versus poverty. We are one family and as we care for each member, our entire family is better off.

In Peoria, 1 out of 4 people live in or near poverty and many more are precariously only a paycheck or two away. The Coronavirus Epidemic exposes the weaknesses in our safety net when people are in a crisis whether that’s an individual crisis or a mass crisis.

It also shows us that when given the opportunity to be included, as a community, we show up for each other, we take care of each other when leadership has failed.”

