BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Labor Day weekend, which is known as a busy travel weekend, is right around the corner.

Central Illinois Regional Airport representative Fran Strebing said Labor Day weekend is the time people are usually wrapping up their summer travels.

As it is usually a busy weekend, Strebing said the airport expects to see a higher volume of travelers on Thursday and Friday.

The airport also has connections with some Flordia airports but has not seen any changes in flights due to Hurricane Idalia.