Local airport joins initiative to help make travel more accessible to passengers with hidden disabilities

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) is joining an initiative to help make travel easier and more accessible to passengers who may have hidden disabilities.

Through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, the airport will now provide a universal sunflower lanyard to passengers who request one.

The lanyard is meant to be a silent signal to airport staff interacting with that passenger, to offer support, as well as extra time and assistance if needed.

Airline personnel can provide a lanyard to any passenger who asks for one, no prerequisites or identification is needed.

“We realize that we have customers that might have other challenges, and so it’s important that we make them feel welcome, and included, and do whatever we can for their travel experience,” said Fran Strebing, Deputy Director of Marketing for CIRA.

Airport staff have been trained to recognize an individual wearing a sunflower lanyard and provide extra support if needed.