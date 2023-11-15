ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Communities around the state will soon receive funding for new fire trucks and ambulances.

According to an Illinois news release, the Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera and Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director Chris Meister issued about $7.2 million in loans to emergency responders across the state.

The loans are no or low interest and are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program. The loan programs are meant to assist cities and departments buy vehicles they otherwise might not be able to afford.

“Without programs such as our Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan, many departments would have to continue to repair vehicles that are not reliable anymore and never be able to afford a new fire truck or ambulance,” Rivera said. “The OSFM thanks Governor Pritzker for his commitment to our first responders and safety of our state’s residents.”

Locally in Peoria County, the B.Y.E Ambulance service will receive $200,000. That service covers communities in or near Brimfield, Yates City and Elmwood. a

Across Illinois, 19 communities received funds for new firetrucks, and six communities received funding for new ambulances.