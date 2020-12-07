Local American Legion veterans remember Pearl Harbor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ‘A day that will live infamy’; 79 years ago on this date the Japanese attacked American forces at Pearl Harbor sending the United States into World War II (WWII).

Monday morning, a group of veterans with Peoria’s American Legion Post 2 gathered for a ceremony to remember the over 2400 lives lost on December 7, 1941. Legion members said it’s a day every American should reflect upon.

The ceremony featured the ringing of a ship bell, lowering and raising of the American flag, and the playing of TAPs on the bugle. Jim Ulrich an American Legion member and veteran said Pearl Harbor set a new course for America.

“This was the first domino that fell. Of course, after the Japanese attack, the US declared war the very next day,” Ulrich said. “Then Germany and Italy declared war on US which propelled us into WWII.”

Ulrich said more Americans, especially the younger generations should reflect and remember the anniversary of the attack.

“We always haven’t had the freedom that we have today,” Ulrich said. “If we hadn’t responded to that attack, I don’t know what flag this country would be under now, I don’t know what language we’d be speaking now and we certainly wouldn’t have the freedoms we have now.”

In the midst of a pandemic when many events are being canceled, American Legion members still felt the call to remember those who died in the attack. Commander of American Legion William Davies said it was a tragedy.

“We always want to remember Pearl Harbor; I don’t want to see it forgotten,” Davies said. “Pearl Harbor Day is a very significant day.”

335 people survived the bombing of Pearl Harbor, most aboard the USS Arizona that sits in the bottom of the harbor. Only two servicemen who survived the bombing are still alive, both are 98 years old.

American Legion representatives said the group is always looking for new members, all you have to be is a veteran.