TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday.

According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time.

Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing animals that are waiting for their forever home.

They are also encouraging those who can to consider donating here.

More information about animals available for adoption is available online and on Facebook.