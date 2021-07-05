Local animal shelter takes precaution with animals to ensure pets health

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Adopting a new pet can be an exciting adventure, but how do you know your animal shelter is taking the proper health precautions before you adopt them?

At TAPS animal shelter in Pekin, they do what they can to ensure your new pet goes home happy and healthy.

By running tests and bringing the animals to a vet multiple times before adoption, TAPS is taking extra care of their animals.

Holly Crotty, the executive director at TAPS, said a few small steps need to be taken to prevent sickness in those early stages.

“Here at TAPS and I know at many local shelters in the community, our adoptions come with 30 days of free pet insurance. The other thing that we also ask is that you take an animal to the vet within 7 days just to have it examined, to make sure there’s nothing that we overlooked,” said Crotty.

Some animal diseases, infections, or bacteria can be a silent killer that the shelter has no knowledge about until it’s too late.

Crotty said because of this, it’s important to get your pet taken to the vet in the first couple days with your furry friend and to remember each shelter does their best for the animals.

